VALLETTA Nov 11 Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat on Monday welcomed last week's decision by the European Central Bank to cut its main interest rate, joining Italy in saying the move signalled a willingness to support growth in the euro zone.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta, who last week described the rate cut as "great news", Muscat said the whole of the European Union needed a greater emphasis on promoting growth.

"We think there are positive signals also with the last decision by the ECB on interest rates that provide a signal of where the ECB wants to go, but now there have to be equally strong political signals," he said at a press conference in the Maltese capital.

"The era of austerity must end with the mandate of this Commission," he said, referring to the end of the current European Commission's term next year.