FRANKFURT, Aug 24 The European Central Bank saw
a sharp jump in the use of its overnight funding facility on
Wednesday, ahead of an offering of dollars that, if used, will
raise further concerns about euro zone banks' access to money
markets.
Borrowing from the ECB's so-called 'emergency' window jumped
to 2.822 billion euros from 555 million the day before.
The central bank charges borrowers 2.25 percent interest for
the instant-access funds, compared to the 1.5 percent in its
regular weekly refinancing operations, and the 0.900 percent
overnight cash was on offer at on open markets on
Tuesday.
Traders said there was no obvious explanation for the spike.
Occasional jumps in overnight borrowing do happen and traders
expected it to be temporary this time around.
Banks received money borrowed at this week's ECB refinancing
operation on Wednesday, and with interbank markets seizing on
any signs of weakness in the current environment, banks are
eager to avoid the attention created by high-cost borrowing from
peers late in the day.
"There was no aggressive bidding (yesterday) through
brokers," said one euro zone based trader who requested
anonymity.
"It can happen. Banks can make a miscalculation and find
themselves short and rather than risk your reputation by bidding
hard in the interbank market, you take it from the central bank
and just swallow it (the higher cost)," he added.
Euro zone banking worries are again under the spotlight
following plunges in share prices in recent weeks.
The ECB's weekly offering of dollar funding at 0900 GMT,
used for the first time since February last week, will be
watched closely to see whether U.S. money market funds and other
traditional dollar lenders are now shutting their doors to euro
zone banks in the wake of the bloc's debt crisis.
TODAY PREV DAY
Use of overnight loan facility 2,822 555
Use of overnight deposit facility 126,358 128,719
Total covered bond purchases 59,715 59,715
The ECB completed its year-long covered bond buying programme in
June 2010. The total amount purchased
occasionally fluctuates due to valuation issues.
