FRANKFURT, Aug 24 The European Central Bank saw a sharp jump in the use of its overnight funding facility on Wednesday, ahead of an offering of dollars that, if used, will raise further concerns about euro zone banks' access to money markets.

Borrowing from the ECB's so-called 'emergency' window jumped to 2.822 billion euros from 555 million the day before.

The central bank charges borrowers 2.25 percent interest for the instant-access funds, compared to the 1.5 percent in its regular weekly refinancing operations, and the 0.900 percent overnight cash was on offer at on open markets on Tuesday.

Traders said there was no obvious explanation for the spike. Occasional jumps in overnight borrowing do happen and traders expected it to be temporary this time around.

Banks received money borrowed at this week's ECB refinancing operation on Wednesday, and with interbank markets seizing on any signs of weakness in the current environment, banks are eager to avoid the attention created by high-cost borrowing from peers late in the day.

"There was no aggressive bidding (yesterday) through brokers," said one euro zone based trader who requested anonymity.

"It can happen. Banks can make a miscalculation and find themselves short and rather than risk your reputation by bidding hard in the interbank market, you take it from the central bank and just swallow it (the higher cost)," he added.

Euro zone banking worries are again under the spotlight following plunges in share prices in recent weeks.

The ECB's weekly offering of dollar funding at 0900 GMT, used for the first time since February last week, will be watched closely to see whether U.S. money market funds and other traditional dollar lenders are now shutting their doors to euro zone banks in the wake of the bloc's debt crisis.

TODAY PREV DAY Use of overnight loan facility 2,822 555 Use of overnight deposit facility 126,358 128,719 Total covered bond purchases 59,715 59,715 The ECB completed its year-long covered bond buying programme in June 2010. The total amount purchased occasionally fluctuates due to valuation issues.

(Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Patrick Graham)