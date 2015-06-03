* Investors hunt trading opportunities in QE data

* Seek deviation from average maturity, scarce supply

* Tough to second-guess ECB as bank can change plan

By Francesco Canepa and John Geddie

LONDON, June 3 Buried in the data the European Central Bank provides about its asset buying programme are hints about which bonds it might buy next, which some investors hope can give them an advantage.

An initial bond market rally after the programme was announced stopped dead last month, and now portfolio managers are looking at more subtle ways to profit from the ECB scheme.

The bank outlined in advance how much it aimed to buy each month, a minimum yield, and a range of maturities. It pledged to match its purchases to the average maturity of eligible debt to avoid market distortions.

Every week, the central bank says how much it has bought in each asset class and it provides a monthly breakdown by country.

Armed with this information, bond investors look for areas of the market where the ECB has fallen short of its target and may therefore step up the buying.

"We look at the (monthly) numbers for curve strategies," Mauro Vittorangeli, a senior portfolio manager at Allianz Global Investors, said. "If they buy too long at first, then they have to buy a bit of the short (maturities)."

The latest data, released on Monday, showed that the average maturity of Portuguese government bonds bought by the ECB is longer than the average of the country's eligible debt, while the opposite is true for the Netherlands. That could mean the ECB needs to tweak its future purchases to resolve the discrepancy, according to UBS analysts.

Investors might then look to buy maturities of bonds the ECB needs to buy in order to iron out this mismatch.

Another strategy is to anticipate when bond supply is scheduled to be thinnest and the ECB might find it more difficult to buy bonds.

"If there are a few pinch points where there is a lack of issuance or a big redemption coming in, that could be a decent time to get ahead of that ECB buying," Owen Callan, a senior analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald in Dublin, said.

Morgan Stanley forecasts, for instance, that net supply - issuance minus redemptions and QE purchases - will be negative by 90 billion euros ($100 billion) in July, with France the country where the gap will be widest.

"THEY MAKE THE RULES"

But making money with this data may not be straightforward. The central bank has a high degree of discretion over the pace of its purchases based on market supply, as revealed by executive board member Benoit Coeure last month.

This showed the ECB was prepared to bend its own rules whenever deemed necessary.

"They make the rules of the game, don't forget that," Edouard De L'Espee, fund manager at Argos Investment Managers, said. "You should never try to go against a central bank because if they change the rules, you're out."

And analysts say that any carefully crafted strategy may be blown off course by, for example, a worsening Greek crisis. Investors say this would see the ECB throw out its rule book and increase the scope of the programme, whereas a sharp rise in inflation could equally see it pare it back.

Asoka Wohrmann, chief investment officer at 1.2 trillion euro firm Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management, said Greece may throw in some volatility but Spanish bonds remained attractive in light of the QE safety net.

"We know that nearly 50 percent of (Spain's) new issuances get bought by the ECB and the economy is running into positive territory, which is good, but you have contagion from Greece," Wohrmann said.

"Yes Greece will create volatility but the ECB is willing and able to manage the volatility down." ($1 = 0.9073 euros) (Editing by Nigel Stephenson and Peter Graff)