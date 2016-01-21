(Repeats to additional subscribers)

LONDON Jan 21 The euro fell below $1.08 for the first time in two weeks on Thursday after European Central Bank president Mario Draghi said it would be necessary to review the Bank's monetary policy stance in March.

The single currency was down 0.7 percent against the dollar and hit a nine-month low against the yen after Draghi said downside risks had increased again amid heightened uncertainty about emerging market economies' growth prospects, volatility in financial and commodity markets and geopolitical risks.

German 10-year bond yields -- the bloc's benchmark -- hit their lowest level since May 2015 at 0.38 percent, while Europe's main stock index turned higher, up 2 pct on the day.

Money market rates showed a 10 basis point cut in the ECB deposit rate was fully priced in for April, compared with June previously.