FRANKFURT Nov 26 The European Central Bank failed to sterilise the full value of the euro zone government bonds it purchased in an operation on Tuesday, as excess liquidity in the financial system dropped.

The shortfall in sterilisation - the ECB drew back 157.8 billion euros ($213.13 billion) from banks versus a target of 184.5 billion - came as banks gear up for the end of the year, when they are careful to ensure they have enough liquidity.

The ECB takes an amount equivalent to its holdings of euro zone government bonds as weekly deposits from banks to offset the buying and neutralise any threat it will fuel inflation. It has failed to sterilise bond purchases before and later made up the shortfall.

In times of tighter liquidity, banks may prefer to hold onto funds rather than hand them back to the ECB.

Excess liquidity, the amount of money in the market beyond what banks need for day-to-day operations, fell on Tuesday to 152 billion euros. That was its lowest level since September 2011 and close to levels where it puts upward pressure on market rates.

Top euro zone banks are also gearing up for the ECB's asset quality review (AQR), when it will to examine their books next year before beginning its new supervisory role.

"It could reflect a temporary calendar factor, an expectation of a further increase in the overnight rate or possibly some tidying up of balance sheets ahead of the AQR," Nomura economist Nick Matthews said of the failed sterilisation.

"There are a lot of moving parts and we are moving into a period where you've also got year-end calendar factors to consider," he said.

($1 = 0.7404 euros) (Reporting by Paul Carrel; Editing by Larry King)