FRANKFURT Dec 17 The European Central Bank failed to sterilise the full value of the euro zone government bonds it purchased in an operation on Tuesday, as excess liquidity in the financial system has dropped.

The shortfall in sterilisation - the ECB drew back 152.3 billion euros ($209.5 billion) from banks versus a target of 184 billion euros - came as banks gear up for the end of the year, when they are careful to ensure they have enough liquidity.

Top euro zone banks are also gearing up for next year's ECB's asset quality review (AQR), in which it will examine their books before beginning its new supervisory role.

Banks have also in recent weeks increased the size of their early paybacks of cheap three-year ECB loans.

On Wednesday, they will return 22.7 billion euros to the ECB, the largest weekly sum since February.

Experts expect the amounts taken from the market to fall short of fully off-setting the bond buys more frequently in the future.

"Due to the overall liquidity situation, these (shortfalls) will be normal"," a euro zone money market trader said.

"The ECB will not react to that, why should they act when it's market driven?"

Excess liquidity, the amount of money in the market beyond what banks need for day-to-day operations, on Tuesday was 172 billion euros, close to levels where it starts to put upward pressure on market rates.

It had topped 800 billion euros in March 2012, after banks had received all the funds from the ECB's two long-term funding operations. They took more than 1 trillion euros in three-year loans.

The ECB takes an amount equivalent to its holdings of euro zone government bonds as weekly deposits from banks to offset the buying and neutralise any threat it will fuel inflation. It has failed to sterilise bond purchases before, the last time being three weeks ago.

In times of tighter liquidity, banks may prefer to hold onto funds rather than hand them back to the ECB. (Reporting by Paul Carrel; Editing by Larry King, John Stonestreet)