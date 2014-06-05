GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar crunched, bonds boosted as Fed goes gradual
* Dollar lower across the board in Asia, weakness could be lengthy
BRUSSELS, June 5 German Chancellor declined comment on Thursday on the European Central Bank's decision to cut interest rates to record lows, saying the bank took its decisions independently.
Merkel was asked about the ECB's move at a news conference after a meeting of Group of Seven leaders in Brussels.
The ECB earlier cut interest rates to record lows, imposing negative rates on its overnight depositors to cajole banks into lending more and to fight off the risk of Japan-like deflation. (Writing by Noah Barkin)
* Dollar lower across the board in Asia, weakness could be lengthy
* First Australian energy investment by Chow Tai Fook Enterprises
March 15 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday: RUSSIA A key Republican lawmaker says he does not believe the Obama administration wiretapped Trump Tower during the 2016 election campaign, adding to pressure on FBI Director James Comey to provide evidence supporting or debunking Trump's claim. The top Republican and Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee say sanctions imposed on Russia over its involv