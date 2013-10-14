FRANKFURT Oct 14 The European Central Bank will
apply the tougher capital conditions implied by the Basel III
banking reform when it tests the euro zone's top banks next year
ahead of taking over their supervision, ECB Executive Board
member Yves Mersch said.
Mersch, who is in charge of setting up the Single
Supervisory Mechanism (SSM), told Frankfurt Allgemeine Zeitung
in an interview published on Monday that the ECB would present
details of how it will test the roughly 130 banks it will
supervise directly on Oct. 23.
"As we are dealing with the most important banks of all
member states, these significant institutions need extra
to reflect their importance in the European context,"
Mersch was quoted as saying by the newspaper.
Under the new European Union capital requirements (CRD IV)
which are applicable from Jan. 1, 2014 onwards, banks will have
to have a common equity tier one capital ratio of 4 percent.
However, Mersch said the ECB's balance sheet assessment
would be oriented towards the internationally agreed Basel III
capital rules for lenders only due to take full effect from
2019, which foresee additional safety buffers to preserve banks'
capital in difficult markets.
This implies that the euro zone's biggest lenders undergoing
the ECB's health check would face Basel III's 7 percent capital
requirement, plus an additional variable capital surcharge for
systemically relevant banks.
"If you total all that up, then you will get the figure that
we will use as a guide," Mersch told the paper.
He added that the ECB met the heads of all national
supervisors last week to agree on key elements for the tests.
"On Oct. 23 it will be presented fully - how the balance
sheet analysis will look, how this connects with portfolios,
which we will be looking at more closely, and how this balance
sheet analysis will tie up with the stress tests."
This would all generate results to be made public in October
next year, Mersch said.
The ECB will start supervising euro zone banks from November
next year as part of a broader project for closer financial
integration in the euro zone - banking union - to avoid a repeat
of the financial crisis.
A single mechanism to wind up non-viable banks will form the
second pillar of the banking union.
(Reporting by Eva Taylor, Jonathan Gould and Alexandra Hudson;
