FLORENCE, Italy Oct 26 European Central Bank
Governing Council member Yves Mersch declined to comment on
Wednesday on whether the ECB would continue to buy government
bonds once the euro zone bailout fund is armed with the power to
do the same.
Incoming ECB president Mario Draghi signalled earlier on
Wednesday that the bank stood ready to carry on buying bonds if
necessary. Mersch, however, took a more neutral line.
"I will not comment on that," he said when asked about the
possibility of the ECB keeping its bond purchase programme open.
"The Governing Council is the only body that can take decisions
in this field."
(Reporting by Deepa Babington; writing by Marc Jones)