FLORENCE, Italy Oct 26 European Central Bank Governing Council member Yves Mersch declined to comment on Wednesday on whether the ECB would continue to buy government bonds once the euro zone bailout fund is armed with the power to do the same.

Incoming ECB president Mario Draghi signalled earlier on Wednesday that the bank stood ready to carry on buying bonds if necessary. Mersch, however, took a more neutral line.

"I will not comment on that," he said when asked about the possibility of the ECB keeping its bond purchase programme open. "The Governing Council is the only body that can take decisions in this field." (Reporting by Deepa Babington; writing by Marc Jones)