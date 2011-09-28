BRIEF-Industrial Securities posts Jan net profit of 129.3 mln yuan
* Says Jan net profit at 129.3 million yuan ($18.80 million)
LUXEMBOURG, Sept 28 Just relying on microprudential supervision might not be sufficient to stave off financial sector instability, European Central Bank Governing Council member Yves Mersch said on Wednesday.
Mersch, who also heads the Luxembourg central bank, spoke at a European Supervisor Education Initiative conference. (Reporting by Phil Blenkinsop)
* Says Jan net profit at 129.3 million yuan ($18.80 million)
* Collector Ventures invests in Nordkap, a cloud-based treasury solution Source text: http://bit.ly/2jXcXxm Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q4 net interest and fees income 39.3 million Norwegian crowns ($4.75 million) versus 35.3 million crowns year ago