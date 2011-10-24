FRANKFURT Oct 24 Default must not become the standard approach used by troubled euro zone countries to cut their debts and repair their finances, European Central Bank Governing Council member Yves Mersch said on Monday.

Mersch, one of the ECB's 23 policymakers, said that while the central bank remained firmly opposed to forcing bondholders to take writedowns, a restructuring was justified if it became clear a country's debts were unsustainable.

He warned, however, that it should not become normal euro zone practice and that safety nets needed to be put in place to protect the economy from serious damage.

"If a countries debt burden becomes unsustainable, a restructuring of sovereign debt cannot be excluded as ultimate resort. To be prepared for the worst, several lines of defense have to be strengthened," Mersch said in a speech to a sovereign wealth fund forum in Montreux, Switzerland.

"It must be crystal clear that in the unlikely case of a restructuring of one country, this would be a unique case. The impression that restructuring was a standard instrument of the crisis management tool kit must be avoided by all means," he said, warning it would spark fears over other member states.

Mersch, head of Luxembourg's central bank and one of the ECB's veteran policymakers, added that banks should repair their finances as quickly as possible and, if necessary, governments should inject funds into them. (Reporting by Marc Jones)