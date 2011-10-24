FRANKFURT Oct 24 Default must not become the
standard approach used by troubled euro zone countries to cut
their debts and repair their finances, European Central Bank
Governing Council member Yves Mersch said on Monday.
Mersch, one of the ECB's 23 policymakers, said that while
the central bank remained firmly opposed to forcing bondholders
to take writedowns, a restructuring was justified if it became
clear a country's debts were unsustainable.
He warned, however, that it should not become normal euro
zone practice and that safety nets needed to be put in place to
protect the economy from serious damage.
"If a countries debt burden becomes unsustainable, a
restructuring of sovereign debt cannot be excluded as ultimate
resort. To be prepared for the worst, several lines of defense
have to be strengthened," Mersch said in a speech to a sovereign
wealth fund forum in Montreux, Switzerland.
"It must be crystal clear that in the unlikely case of a
restructuring of one country, this would be a unique case. The
impression that restructuring was a standard instrument of the
crisis management tool kit must be avoided by all means," he
said, warning it would spark fears over other member states.
Mersch, head of Luxembourg's central bank and one of the
ECB's veteran policymakers, added that banks should repair their
finances as quickly as possible and, if necessary, governments
should inject funds into them.
(Reporting by Marc Jones)