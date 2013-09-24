VIENNA, Sept 24 National governments need to act
as financial backstops in case next year's round of bank stress
tests reveals additional capital needs that cannot be raised on
the market, European Central Bank Executive Board member Yves
Mersch said on Tuesday.
Mersch said that if governments were unable to do so,
another public backstop would have to be used.
"Banking union is not a transfer union through the back
door," Mersch said in the text of a speech to be given at an
Austrian banking conference.
"When both options - private sector and national budgets -
are exhausted, a further form of safety net must be used."
"It has to be assessed on a case-by-case basis to what
extent a temporary access to a public backstop is needed to
ensure a quick and smooth recapitalisation without excessive use
of taxpayer money or a negative impact on financial stability."
Mersch, however, did not detail how this other backstop
would work.
(Reporting by Michael Shields, writing by Sakari Suoninen;
editing by Ron Askew)