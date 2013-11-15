LONDON Nov 15 European Central Bank Executive Board member Yves Mersch on Friday called for a timely start in 2015 for a single mechanism to wind down or restructure failed banks.

Mersch, who is in charge of setting up the new bank supervisory body under the auspices of the ECB, said in a speech in London that once supervision was moved to a European level, the same needed to happen with bank resolution.

"Therefore we strongly support the envisaged timeline for the single resolution mechanism (SRM) to become effective in January 2015," Mersch said in the text of the speech.

His comments came as European ministers gathered in Brussels to outline plans to deal with troubled banks. Time is running out for the ministers to strike a deal by their self-imposed deadline of the end of the year.

Otherwise the 2015 start date will be in doubt. (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Marc Jones, writing by Eva Taylor; Editing by John Stonestreet)