FRANKFURT Oct 24 The European Central Bank sees signs of improvement in bank funding, which means it may not have to deploy further stimulus measures, ECB Executive Board member Yves Mersch said.

Access to markets for banks in southern Europe was improving as well as their own funding and that of their sovereigns, Mersch told Het Financieele Dagblad in an interview, adding that "possibly" another round of long-term loans may not be needed.

"All options are open and we have a very extensive toolbox. We still have to monitor the situation very closely. But as a central bank we are not with our back against the wall," Mersch was quoted as saying.

"The message to the markets is: we will do everything that is needed to execute our monetary policy objective with conventional and unconventional measures," he said.

He also said that the Spanish economy improving and the country is not likely to need more support for its banks.

"Unemployment is no longer going up; the current account is in surplus. We see at least a bottoming out, a turnaround," he said. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen and Paul Carrel)