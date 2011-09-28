(Adds details)

LUXEMBOURG, Sept 28 Liquidity shortages are among the main threats to Europe's banks and bank-level supervision alone might not be enough to stave off instability, European Central Bank Governing Council member Yves Mersch said on Wednesday.

Mersch told a conference in Luxembourg that central banks should play a key role in safeguarding the financial system and that more cross-border cooperation was required.

"Liquidity risks together with sovereign and fund risks constitute for the time being the main threats not only to the European banking system but I would say are the main topic of most of our gatherings," he said.

In an echo of the 2008-2009 crisis, banks have found that short-term money markets and longer-term bond markets are drying up on fears over their exposure to bad loans, this time mainly to euro zone sovereign debt.

"The recent intensification of tensions in the sovereign debt market has led to contagion risk which is of systemic nature," Mersch told delegates at the European Supervisor Education Initiative conference.

Mersch said that microprudential supervision alone may no longer be sufficient to address the instability.

Central banks should be ready to intervene, although they needed sufficient access to microprudential information, but the banks themselves also had work to do.

"The lender of last resort might be most important during periods of financial turbulence," he said. However, he warned that there should be no 'free lunch' for the financial sector.

Mersch said that a one-size-fits-all approach may not work. Additional work was also needed to assess the potential risks from the non-regulated banking sector.