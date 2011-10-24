* Mersch warns default should not become euro zone norm

FRANKFURT, Oct 24 Default must not become the standard approach used by troubled euro zone countries to cut their debts and repair their finances, European Central Bank Governing Council member Yves Mersch said on Monday.

Mersch, one of the ECB's 23 policymakers, said that while the central bank remained firmly opposed to forcing bondholders to take writedowns, a restructuring was justified if it became clear a country's debts were unsustainable.

He said it should not become normal euro zone practice and that safety nets needed to be put in place to protect the economy from serious damage.

"If a country's debt burden becomes unsustainable, a restructuring of sovereign debt cannot be excluded as ultimate resort. To be prepared for the worst, several lines of defense have to be strengthened," Mersch said in a speech to a sovereign wealth fund forum in Montreux, Switzerland.

"It must be crystal clear that in the unlikely case of a restructuring of one country, this would be a unique case. The impression that restructuring was a standard instrument of the crisis management tool kit must be avoided by all means," he said, warning it would spark fears over other member states.

Mersch, head of Luxembourg's central bank and one of the ECB's veteran policymakers, added that banks should repair their finances as quickly as possible and, if necessary, governments should inject funds into them.

A more powerful euro zone rescue fund also needed to be finalised, he said, although it should not turn into the rest of the euro zone --or the ECB-- effectively paying off the debts of those in turmoil.

"In order to eliminate any doubts on the sufficient fire power of the EFSF (bailout fund), governments of the euro area member states should provide appropriate leveraging of the fund-not to be confounded with monetization," Mersch said.

Euro zone leaders are currently locked in talks to try boost the power of the EFSF without having to stump up even more money. They are also trying to convince the banks that lent to Greece to accept just half of their money back, as well as working on shoring up banks most exposed to the crisis. (for story click )

Mersch said preventing the problems spreading beyond the current trouble spots was imperative. "Due to the high level of integration in financial markets and trade, there is an elevated risk of contagion in case of a sovereign default in the euro area."

"The credibility of the monetary union as a whole could be scratched. If investors paint the solvent member states with the same brush, risk premia on sovereign bonds would rise sharply affecting the whole spectrum of credit," he said (Reporting by Marc Jones and Eva Kuehnen)