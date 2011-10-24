* Mersch warns default should not become euro zone norm
FRANKFURT, Oct 24 Default must not become the
standard approach used by troubled euro zone countries to cut
their debts and repair their finances, European Central Bank
Governing Council member Yves Mersch said on Monday.
Mersch, one of the ECB's 23 policymakers, said that while
the central bank remained firmly opposed to forcing bondholders
to take writedowns, a restructuring was justified if it became
clear a country's debts were unsustainable.
He said it should not become normal euro zone practice and
that safety nets needed to be put in place to protect the
economy from serious damage.
"If a country's debt burden becomes unsustainable, a
restructuring of sovereign debt cannot be excluded as ultimate
resort. To be prepared for the worst, several lines of defense
have to be strengthened," Mersch said in a speech to a sovereign
wealth fund forum in Montreux, Switzerland.
"It must be crystal clear that in the unlikely case of a
restructuring of one country, this would be a unique case. The
impression that restructuring was a standard instrument of the
crisis management tool kit must be avoided by all means," he
said, warning it would spark fears over other member states.
Mersch, head of Luxembourg's central bank and one of the
ECB's veteran policymakers, added that banks should repair their
finances as quickly as possible and, if necessary, governments
should inject funds into them.
A more powerful euro zone rescue fund also needed to be
finalised, he said, although it should not turn into the rest of
the euro zone --or the ECB-- effectively paying off the debts of
those in turmoil.
"In order to eliminate any doubts on the sufficient fire
power of the EFSF (bailout fund), governments of the euro area
member states should provide appropriate leveraging of the
fund-not to be confounded with monetization," Mersch said.
Euro zone leaders are currently locked in talks to try boost
the power of the EFSF without having to stump up even more
money. They are also trying to convince the banks that lent to
Greece to accept just half of their money back, as well as
working on shoring up banks most exposed to the crisis. (for
story click )
Mersch said preventing the problems spreading beyond the
current trouble spots was imperative. "Due to the high level of
integration in financial markets and trade, there is an elevated
risk of contagion in case of a sovereign default in the euro
area."
"The credibility of the monetary union as a whole could be
scratched. If investors paint the solvent member states with the
same brush, risk premia on sovereign bonds would rise sharply
affecting the whole spectrum of credit," he said
