(Releads, adds quotes)
LUXEMBOURG, Sept 30 Commercial banks in
debt-ridden southern Europe have gone through so much scrutiny
that it is unlikely a new asset review would find big new
trouble spots, European Central Bank Executive Board member Yves
Mersch said on Monday.
The ECB is scheduled to take over supervision of the
region's banks in about a year's time, and a bank resolution
mechanism should follow from the beginning of 2015.
Before that, the central bank of the 17-member euro zone is
due to conduct an asset-quality review, followed by stress
tests, to ensure that banks enter common supervision in good
health.
"Banks in the south ... already have a lot of transparency
operations behind them," Mersch said at an event organised by
Bridge Forum Dialogue.
"They have undergone asset-quality reviews already in the
past which were also monitored by private companies in order to
restore credibility, so I'm not so worried that we will find so
much more in the balance sheets of those banks which have been
thoroughly put under the radar and scanning in the past."
Mersch also said that the ECB could discontinue some of its
non-standard crisis measures when the planned euro zone banking
union is functioning effectively.
During the financial crisis, the ECB started providing banks
with unlimited amounts of longer-term cash and put in place
bond-buying programmes - steps it calls 'non-standard measures'.
"For the ECB, an integrated banking space eases monetary
policy transmission and the effectiveness of monetary policy,"
he said.
"A successful European banking union will also relieve the
ECB of some of the tasks undertaken during the crisis and the
need for non-standard measures."
(Reporting by Michele Sinner, writing by Sakari Suoninen;
Editing by Paul Carrel and Susan Fenton)