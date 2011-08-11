Aug 11 * Mersch says ECB could tone down
risks to inflation
* Return to recession very unlikely, rates still negative
* Doing final checks on plan to limit ECB funds dependency
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Aug 11 It will be a close call next
month as to whether the European Central Bank tones down its
view of the risks to inflation, Governing Council member Yves
Mersch said on Thursday.
"It's a close call," Mersch said in an interview with the
Wall Street Journal, when asked whether inflation risks were
still to the upside following the recent souring of the economy
and intensification of the region's debt crisis.
He added that there was little chance that the euro zone
would fall back into recession as a result of the downturn but
acknowledged the slowdown taking place.
"For the euro zone all the information I have seen attach an
extremely low probability of a double dip.
"It will not be a dramatic turnaround, but rather some more
protraction in the time of the soft patch (in the economy)," he
said.
Mersch, traditionally one of the ECB's fiercest inflation
fighters, sounded more neutral about the inflation environment
in the interview than he has in recent months.
"We still expect we will be over 2 percent (inflation) until
the end of this year. That being said, it is true we have not
seen widespread second-round effects in wages but we
nevertheless see some pressures in the early stages of the
production process," he said.
EMERGENCY
Economists have rapidly scaled back their expectations for
further ECB interest rate increases over the last month.
The central bank has been forced back into crisis mode as
the euro zone's debt troubles spread to Italy and Spain.
It started buying the bonds of both countries this week for
the first time in its history and injected six-month funding
into troubled money markets for the first time in over a year.
Mersch is thought to have been one of four ECB policymakers
who opposed the decision to reactivate its controversial
government bond purchase programme. Traders estimate the ECB has
bought around 3.5 billion euros worth of bonds over the last
week having bought nothing for 4-1/2 months.
"The decision (to buy Italian and Spanish bonds) has been
taken... after a protracted discussion where all the pros and
cons were on the table," Mersch said.
"We stand by the decision taken by the majority. We will
implement it loyally at each national central bank which is
involved in this programme."
Mersch, who also heads Luxembourg's central bank also said
the ECB should move to new system to limit over-reliance on ECB
funding by troubled euro zone banks.
"We have agreed on a toolkit of measures that ought to be
taken," he said.
"This toolkit is now in agreement and we are in the final
stages of doing the final checks from the legal and operational
point of view," he added, without disclosing further details.
(Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Patrick Graham)