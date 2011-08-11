Aug 11 * Mersch says ECB could tone down risks to inflation

* Return to recession very unlikely, rates still negative

* Doing final checks on plan to limit ECB funds dependency

(adds detail, quotes, background)

By Marc Jones

LONDON, Aug 11 It will be a close call next month as to whether the European Central Bank tones down its view of the risks to inflation, Governing Council member Yves Mersch said on Thursday.

"It's a close call," Mersch said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal, when asked whether inflation risks were still to the upside following the recent souring of the economy and intensification of the region's debt crisis.

He added that there was little chance that the euro zone would fall back into recession as a result of the downturn but acknowledged the slowdown taking place.

"For the euro zone all the information I have seen attach an extremely low probability of a double dip.

"It will not be a dramatic turnaround, but rather some more protraction in the time of the soft patch (in the economy)," he said.

Mersch, traditionally one of the ECB's fiercest inflation fighters, sounded more neutral about the inflation environment in the interview than he has in recent months.

"We still expect we will be over 2 percent (inflation) until the end of this year. That being said, it is true we have not seen widespread second-round effects in wages but we nevertheless see some pressures in the early stages of the production process," he said.

EMERGENCY

Economists have rapidly scaled back their expectations for further ECB interest rate increases over the last month.

The central bank has been forced back into crisis mode as the euro zone's debt troubles spread to Italy and Spain.

It started buying the bonds of both countries this week for the first time in its history and injected six-month funding into troubled money markets for the first time in over a year.

Mersch is thought to have been one of four ECB policymakers who opposed the decision to reactivate its controversial government bond purchase programme. Traders estimate the ECB has bought around 3.5 billion euros worth of bonds over the last week having bought nothing for 4-1/2 months.

"The decision (to buy Italian and Spanish bonds) has been taken... after a protracted discussion where all the pros and cons were on the table," Mersch said.

"We stand by the decision taken by the majority. We will implement it loyally at each national central bank which is involved in this programme."

Mersch, who also heads Luxembourg's central bank also said the ECB should move to new system to limit over-reliance on ECB funding by troubled euro zone banks.

"We have agreed on a toolkit of measures that ought to be taken," he said.

"This toolkit is now in agreement and we are in the final stages of doing the final checks from the legal and operational point of view," he added, without disclosing further details.

(Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Patrick Graham)