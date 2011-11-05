ROME Nov 5 The European Central Bank often
discusses the possibility ending the purchase of Italian
government bonds if it concludes Italy is not adopting promised
reforms, ECB Governing Council Member Yves Mersch said.
"If we observe that our interventions are undermined by a
lack of efforts by national governments then we have to pose
ourselves the problem of the incentive effect," Mersch said
according to extracts of an interview with Italian daily La
Stampa to be published on Sunday.
Asked if this meant the ECB would stop buying Italy's bonds
if it did not adopt reforms it has promised to the European
Union, Mersch, who heads Luxembourg's central bank, replied:
"If the ECB board reaches the conclusion that the conditions
that led it to take a decision no longer exist, it is free to
change that decision at any moment. We discuss this all the
time."
Since the ECB resumed its bond buying programme (SMP) around
three months ago it has purchased some 100 billion euros of
government bonds, a majority of which are thought to be Italian
BTPs.
Mersch said the ECB did not want to become a lender of last
resort to help the euro zone solve its debt crisis and said it
was concerned that its job could be made more difficult by
governments that "don't meet their responsibilities".
"Our job is not to remedy the errors of politicians," he
said.
Mersch also defended the right of Italian Lorenzo Bini
Smaghi to remain on the ECB board even though this means Italy
now has two members and France has none, much to the annoyance
of French President Nicolas Sarkozy.
"He (Bini Smaghi) has an eight year mandate, the treaties do
not say that if someone comes from a specific Treasury ministry
he has a right to a place on the ECB board," he said.
"The spirit of the treaties is that everyone leaves his
passport in the wardrobe when he participates in ECB meetings".
(Reporting By Gavin Jones)