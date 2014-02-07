DUBLIN Feb 7 The European Central Bank's low
policy rates are feeding through better to the economy and
reaching firms and households via cheaper loans in all parts of
the 18-country currency bloc, ECB Executive Board member Yves
Mersch said on Friday.
Funding costs across the euro zone began to diverge as the
financial crisis laid bare country-specific risks, prompting
lenders to demand premiums in some member states.
"We are now seeing signs that monetary policy is once more
gaining traction across the euro area, in particular via the
bank lending channel," Mersch said in the text of a speech to be
given at the Institute of International European Affairs.
"We have reason to be optimistic that our accommodative
monetary policy is feeding through to the real economy."
While rates still varied across the 18-country bloc, the
rate dispersion had narrowed considerably, Mersch said.
The ECB's measure of cross-country variation showed on
Tuesday that corporate loan interest rates were at their closest
in December since January 2012, and the variation in mortgage
loan interest rate the smallest since December 2011.
Firms in periphery states, however, still face rates at
least twice as high as their northern peers as banks in stressed
countries face higher fund-raising costs and demand higher loan
margins.
Commenting on the euro zone economy as a whole, Mersch said
that economic growth seemed to have picked up, but the recovery
remained weak and uneven.
The ECB's monetary policy would remain accommodative for as
long as necessary, he said.
(Reporting by Sam Cage, writing by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by
John Stonestreet)