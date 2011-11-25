LUXEMBOURG Nov 25 The European Central
Bank could take exceptional measures to help bank liquidity for
longer than one year to avoid a credit crunch on the interbank
lending market, ECB Governing Council member Yves Mersch told
Luxembourg radio on Friday.
Mersch was answering a question about a Reuters story on
Thursday that said the ECB was looking at extending the term of
loans it offers banks to two or even three years to try to
prevent the euro zone crisis from precipitating a credit crunch.
"We see indeed that there are problems for the banks in that
they cannot refinance themselves beyond the (time) that they are
lent money by the ECB, which is one year maximum," Mersch said.
"There we are in our prime domain to ensure that the banks
continue to provide credit to our economy. I can imagine very
well that if another exceptional measure was required of the
European System of Central Banks, that it would be in this area,
where we are in our mandate, to see if there any possibilities
to contribute to not (adding) a credit crunch in a situation of
tightenend growth decline," he said.
(Reporting By Michele Sinner, writing by Jan Strupczewski.
Editing by Sebastian Moffett.)