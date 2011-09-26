* ECB's Mersch snubs rate cut talks, says ECB has own
compass
* Says ECB determined to prevent market dysfunction
* Bonnici sees liquidity support more important than rates
* Nowotny says interest rate cuts cannot be excluded
* Sees downward revision of ECB staff growth projections
(Adds Bonnici, Knot, background, analyst)
By Sakari Suoninen and Martin Santa
FRANKFURT, Sept 26 Speculation of a sharp cut in
euro zone interest rates next month is "wild", European Central
Bank policymaker Yves Mersch said on Monday, but colleague Ewald
Nowotny said cuts could not in general be ruled out.
European stock markets surged on Monday on the idea that the
bank could slash its 1.5 percent main rate by a half-point on
Oct. 6, taking back rises it made earlier this year in a bid to
dig the European economy out of a deepening crisis.
There are substantial barriers to it doing so, however, not
least that the meeting would conclude ECB President Jean-Claude
Trichet's term of office with a dramatic U-turn.
"These wild expectations only show that some people have
lost the north," Mersch told news agency Market News
International in an interview conducted on Saturday, asked about
interest rates.
"We have one needle in our compass."
The phrase is often used by ECB policymakers to refer to
them abiding by the central bank's mandate of keeping inflation
below, but close to 2 percent. Euro zone inflation stood at 2.5
percent in August although it is expected to drop off over the
policy horizon the bank uses to guide rate decisions.
European policymakers have begun working on new ways to stop
fallout from Greece's near-bankruptcy from inflicting more
damage -- some fear the fallout could match or exceed that of
the 2008 collapse of Lehman Brothers.
ECB officials signalled on Friday that the bank could be set
to restart to offer banks 12-month funds in its liquidity
operations to help banks struggling with their fund-raising.
Analysts read Nowotny's comments as opening the door to a
cut in headline rates as well -- although his language used
neutral wording policymakers often use to avoid giving a clear
steer and gave no indication of timing.
"The ECB never pre-commits, and rate cuts cannot be
excluded," Nowotny, who also heads the Austrian National Bank,
told news agency Market News International.
"It all depends on the developments ahead."
SPLIT
Mersch also said the ECB would do whatever it takes to keep
money markets functioning properly, echoing the bank's readiness
to reintroduce more of the emergency steps it took to help banks
after the 2008 crisis.
Another Governing Council member, Malta's Josef Bonnici,
said that it was more important for the ECB to provide
sufficient liquidity to banks than argue about interest rates.
"I think more than interest rates ... the provision of
liquidity and funds to the banking sector is probably of more
significance at this stage," Bonnici told MNI.
Analysts said the rate comments revealed a deep split at the
central bank and a vote might be the only way to square the
circle.
"I think this is one of those situations where genuinely the
Council will meet and review data that are coming up," Societe
General economist James Nixon said.
"I think that more so probably than at any other time in the
ECB history, this is a situation where it probably will come
down to a harsh vote."
The ECB traditionally favours a consensual mode of
decision-making where voting is shunned. But with views on
growth and the chance of a recession also varying, differences
are big.
While the economic situation has deteriorated, putting
downward pressure also on inflation, the ECB's official line at
the start of September was that it is less optimistic than
before but still expects moderate-paced growth in the euro area.
Executive Board member Juergen Stark on Saturday became the
first of the bank's top policymakers to suggest the euro zone
could fall back into recession ) and Ireland
central bank Governor Patrick Honohan backed up the gloom in a
Reuters interview, pointing to the sharp slide in growth.
"We constantly monitor developments, but they (growth
numbers) have been constantly below expectation over the recent
weeks and months," he said.
Honohan would not comment on interest rates, but said that
he saw inflation falling comfortably below the ECB's target.
Germany, euro zone's biggest economy, saw a further decline
in business sentiment, the closely-watched Ifo indicator showed
on Monday, although the numbers were a touch better than
expected.
Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann dismissed talk of Germany
falling into a recession, and said the situation was not as bad
as current mood suggested.
CHANGE OF GUARD
"If they continue to see a gradual recovery there is no
reason to contemplate a cut in interest rates," SocGen's Nixon
said.
"Given the problems they face, which are essentially the
ones of liquidity, there are other instruments for a more
appropriate fight-back, such as a reintroduction of 12-month
tenders."
One major barrier to a rate cut could be the ECB's change of
guard. Trichet's eight-year term at the helm of the 17-country
bloc's central bank ends next month, and reversing the interest
rate increases could be seen as an admission that he made a big
mistake when starting to raise rates.
The International Monetary Fund's European department head
said it would support an ECB interest rate cut as euro zone
growth is slowing sharply while there are practically no
inflation expectations.
The Governing Council is also deeply split over its
bond-buying programme, with Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann
leading the charge to end the operations, although the purchases
are supported by majority of policymakers.
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen and Martin Santa, additional
reporting by Sylvia Westall in Vienna; Editing by Patrick
Graham)