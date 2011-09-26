* Speculation grows of cut soon to fight crisis
* Officials decline to rule out easing, liquidity steps
likely
* Mersch warns talk of October 50 bps move "wild"
* Bank eased off on sovereign bond-buying last week
(Recasts with Bini-Smaghi, more Mersch, bond-buying data)
By Sakari Suoninen and Martin Santa
FRANKFURT, Sept 26 European Central Bank
officials encouraged hopes of a cut in interest rates to aid
economic growth on Monday, although Luxembourg's Yves Mersch
warned speculation of a sharp move next month was "wild".
European stock markets surged on the idea that the bank
could slash its 1.5 percent main rate by a half-point on Oct. 6,
taking back rises it made earlier this year in a bid to dig the
European economy out of a deepening crisis.
There are substantial barriers to it doing so, however, not
least that the meeting would conclude ECB President Jean-Claude
Trichet's term of office with a dramatic U-turn.
"These wild expectations only show that some people have
lost the north," Mersch told news agency Market News
International in an interview conducted on Saturday, asked about
interest rates.
"We have one needle in our compass."
The last phrase is often used by ECB policymakers to refer
to them abiding by the bank's mandate of keeping inflation below
2 percent. Euro zone inflation stood at 2.5 percent in August
although it is expected to drop off over the policy horizon the
bank uses to guide rate decisions.
In an interview with German daily Boersen-Zeitung published
later, Mersch said rate cuts could be considered if the economic
situation worsened considerably from current expectations.
"Interest rate cuts are not completely ruled out," he was
quoted as saying. "Should there be, compared with current data,
a significant worsening of the dynamics of the economy in the
euro zone, we do have room to move."
ECB officials signalled on Friday that the bank could be set
to restart to offer banks 12-month funds in its liquidity
operations to help banks struggling with their fund-raising.
Comments from Austrian central bank chief Ewald Nowotny on
Monday also left the door open to a cut in headline rates --
although his language used neutral wording officials often use
to avoid giving a clear steer and gave no indication of timing.
"The ECB never pre-commits, and rate cuts cannot be
excluded," Nowotny, who also heads the Austrian National Bank,
told news agency Market News International.
"It all depends on the developments ahead."
BOND STRATEGIES
While data on Monday showed the ECB reined in its
bond-buying campaign last week , ECB Executive
Board member Lorenzo Bini Smaghi said officials had already
begun discussing the next steps they would take to quell the
crisis.
Mersch said the ECB would do whatever it takes to keep money
markets functioning properly, echoing the bank's readiness to
reintroduce more of the emergency steps it took to help banks
after the 2008 crisis.
Another Governing Council member, Malta's Josef Bonnici,
said that it was more important for the ECB to provide
sufficient liquidity to banks than argue about interest rates.
"I think more than interest rates ... the provision of
liquidity and funds to the banking sector is probably of more
significance at this stage," Bonnici told MNI.
Bloomberg also reported, citing unnamed central bank
sources, that the ECB is pondering buying mortgage-related
covered bonds again, as it did from June 2009 to June 2010. The
ECB would not comment on the report.
It is the bank's buying of Spanish and Italian sovereign
debt that has divided policymakers and helped prompt the
departure of two senior German members. Analysts said the
differing tone of public comments also suggested an unusual
divide over where to go with interest rates.
"I think this is one of those situations where genuinely the
Council will meet and review data that are coming up," Societe
General economist James Nixon said.
"I think that more so probably than at any other time in the
ECB history, this is a situation where it probably will come
down to a harsh vote."
BARRIERS
The ECB traditionally favours a consensual mode of
decision-making where voting is shunned. But with views on
growth and the chance of a recession also varying, differences
are big.
While the economic situation has deteriorated, putting
downward pressure also on inflation, the ECB's official line at
the start of September was that it is less optimistic than
before but still expects moderate-paced growth in the euro area.
Executive Board member Juergen Stark on Saturday became the
first of the bank's top policymakers to suggest the euro zone
could fall back into recession ) and Ireland
central bank Governor Patrick Honohan backed up the gloom in a
Reuters interview, pointing to the sharp slide in growth.
Honohan would not comment on interest rates, but said that
he saw inflation falling comfortably below the ECB's target.
Germany, euro zone's biggest economy, saw a further decline
in business sentiment, the closely-watched Ifo indicator showed
on Monday, although the numbers were a touch better than
expected.
One major barrier to a rate cut could be the ECB's change of
guard. Trichet's eight-year term at the helm of the 17-country
bloc's central bank ends next month, and reversing the interest
rate increases could be seen as an admission that he made a big
mistake when starting to raise rates.
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen and Martin Santa, additional
reporting by Sylvia Westall in Vienna; editing by Patrick
Graham)