BRIEF-Arope Syria FY profit falls
* FY net profit 228.6 million pounds versus 258.7 million pounds year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2l99Jpx) Further company coverage:
BERLIN Dec 17 European Central Bank policymaker Yves Mersch told a newspaper he did not see the logic of a debate about a further rate cut from the current record low because unconventional tools were working better than conventional monetary policy.
"At the moment we are doing monetary policy above all with unconventional measures because these are working better," the ECB executive board member told German paper the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. "This is why I do not really understand the discussion about a rate cut."
The ECB kept interest rates on hold earlier this month, but Governing Council members held "a wide discussion" about cutting interest rates from their current record low of 0.75 percent. (Reporting By Sarah Marsh; Editing by Noah Barkin)
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 10.31 billion pounds versus 6.65 billion pounds year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2kBf4ak) Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, Feb 19 Hypermarket operator Sun Art Retail Group Ltd on Sunday posted a 5.2 percent rise in 2016 net profit, beating forecasts, as steady demand from lower-tier cities helped offset increasing pressure from the country's rapidly growing e-commerce sector.