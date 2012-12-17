(Adds details, quotes, background)

BERLIN Dec 17 European Central Bank policymaker Yves Mersch told a newspaper he did not see the logic of a debate about the bank cutting its main rate from the current record low because unconventional tools were working better than conventional monetary policy.

The ECB kept rates on hold this month despite new forecasts suggesting the euro area economy will contract next year as it has this. But Governing Council members have said they held a wide discussion about cutting rates from their current record low of 0.75 percent.

"At the moment we are doing monetary policy above all with unconventional measures because these are working better," the ECB executive board member told German paper the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. "This is why I do not really understand the discussion about a rate cut."

The ECB's unconventional tools include its new bond buying scheme, which could drive down government borrowing costs.

Mersch, who began his senior post at the ECB for an eight-year term in November, also said there was not a higher risk of deflation at the moment than a year ago.

The former governor of Luxembourg's central bank said the euro zone debt crisis had pushed Europe to make progress on the European project, but he was wary it would still remain too timid in its reforms.

"My worry is that the implementation will be too cautious," he said. "This is the case with the banking union."

Mersch said that the ECB's top priority, ahead of financial stability, remained price stability. But in most situations, the former should support the latter, and there should thus be no conflict between the ECB's missions to maintain price stability and to supervise banks.

"But I do not want to make light of the danger of a conflict in goals," he said. "You therefore shouldn't overstretch the mandate."

Mersch said Europe could also decide in a few years from now whether banking supervision should remain solely in the remit of the ECB. "In America too, the concept was changed several times," he said.

European ministers clinched a deal last week to give the ECB powers to supervise the currency bloc's banks from March 2014, taking the first step in a new phase of integration to help underpin the euro. (Reporting By Sarah Marsh; Editing by Noah Barkin)