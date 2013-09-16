DUBAI, Sept 16 The European Central Bank's Target 2 securities plan is fully on track and there is no delay at all, ECB Executive Board member Yves Mersch said on Monday.

Speaking at a banking conference in the United Arab Emirates, Mersch said the project would be delivered in two years' time as promised.

Target 2 aims to centralise settlement of most securities on a single pan-European platform, sharply reducing costs. (Reporting by Martin Dokoupil; Writing by Andrew Torchia)