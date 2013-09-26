BRIEF-Kumho Industrial signs 110.44 bln won contract with Korea Asset In Trust
* Says it signed 110.44 billion won contract with Korea Asset In Trust Co Ltd to construct apartments
FRANKFURT, Sept 26 Britain's delay in approving a new European law allowing the European Central Bank to directly supervise banks across the euro zone could put its late 2014 start date at risk, ECB Executive Board member Yves Mersch said on Thursday.
"Each time we have a delay after we have just experienced yesterday afternoon ... this immediately has an effect on all the different decisions," Mersch said at a European Supervisor Education conference
It "will put at risk whether we will be able to... in 12 months... be ready to seamlessly take over supervision from the national supervisors."
At a meeting of EU ambassadors on Wednesday, a European official said Britain asked for a delay to the final ministerial sign-off of the single supervision mechanism (SSM) in order for its parliament to examine it.
The formal sign off had been planned at a meeting of EU competitiveness ministers this week. The delay is, however, procedural he added and should not postpone progress for more than a few weeks
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, March 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Christian Savings Incorporated's (formerly known as New Zealand Baptist Savings & Development Society Incorporated) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+' with a Positive Outlook and its Short-Term IDR at 'B'. A full list rating action is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS AND VIABILITY RATING The affirmation of Christian Savings' IDRs and Positive Outloo
WASHINGTON, March 2 The Financial Stability Oversight Council, made up of all major U.S. financial regulators, met late on Thursday afternoon and reviewed its designation of a nonbank firm as "too big to fail," according to a statement from the Treasury Department.