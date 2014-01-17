LONDON Jan 17 The cost of borrowing overnight
on bank-to-bank lending markets was sitting above the European
Central Bank's main 0.25 interest rate on Friday, as the recent
drop in demand for the bank's cheap funds took its toll.
The main gauge of overnight money market costs, EONIA
, fixed at 0.300 percent on Thursday, well above the
0.25 percent ECB headline rate that normally acts as a ceiling
for short-term borrowing markets.
It is its third spike above that rate in the last couple of
months and is likely to add weight to those at the ECB calling
for more cheap funding to ensure that higher borrowing does not
derail the bloc's fragile recovery.
With banks having paid back almost half of the 1 trillion
euros they took from the ECB at the height of the euro crisis,
the level of banking system excess cash that has been keeping
borrowing rates suppressed has dwindled fast.
According to Reuters calculations, excess liquidity, the
amount above what banks need to fund their day-to-day
operations, is down to just over 130 billion euros, its lowest
since September 2011.
"Money market rates ... continue to see upward pressure, as
liquidity conditions gradually tighten, which will put more
pressure on the ECB to make a move," said Jan von Gerich, chief
fixed income analyst at Nordea in Helsinki."
But with the ECB still offering banks open access to
ultra-cheap 1-week and 3-month funding, some analysts also
expect the money market to self-regulate and for costs to come
down.
"With 1 month EONIA closing around 0.21 percent
yesterday evening, this surge in short-term borrowing rates is
expected to pass, although probably not until next week's main
refinancing operation," said ICAP strategist Chris Clark.
(Reporting by Marc Jones and Marius Zaharia; Editing by Tom
