LONDON, July 12 (IFR) - Deposits parked at the ECB's
overnight facility dropped to EUR325bn on Wednesday from the
808.5bn held on Tuesday. Accounting for the fact that deposits
tend to fall into a new maintenance period by around 100bn the
data still shows a considerable fall in deposits parked by banks
at the ECB.
The zero deposit rate announced by the ECB last week did not
come into effect until Wednesday. There was a EUR466bn increase
in current account holding at the ECB so in effect there was a
movement of funds from the deposit facility to current accounts.
ECB's Bonnici has described the fall in overnight deposits
as encouraging and expects the zero deposit rate to lead to
greater lending by banks.
We have already seen a considerable flattening of spreads at
the front-end since markets started to price in a deposit rate
cut. See "ZIRP (Zero Interest Rate Policy) continues to drive
demand to front end"
On top of a search for yield at the short-end by banks we
also have a flow from money market funds that are also
scrambling to get away from negative rates with some announcing
that they are closed to new business following the ECB cut last
week. The shift from ECB deposits into current account holdings
by banks suggests that money market funds are having a more
significnat impact at the front end of the yield curve.
We saw on Wednesday the 2-year yield on Holland fall to
negative, joining Germany with negative yields. Already we have
seen today the 2-year yield for Finland go negative as well and
we are likely to see the same pressure to go negative for
Austria, Belgium and France.
Instead of helping to spur banks to use their excess funds
the zero rates paid by the ECB on overnight deposits is simply
leading to flows into safer paper at the short-end and thus is
having little beneficial impact. But these are early days.
