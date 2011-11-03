FRANKFURT Nov 3 Euro zone household mortgage rates fell in September, the European Central Bank said on Thursday, while rates on corporate lending were up.

The average interest rate on a new floating rate mortgage -- which account for one-third of new mortgage borrowing -- fell to 3.41 percent. Rates on mortgages fixed for over 10 years, the second most common type of home loan, also fell.

Business overdrafts, the main source of new corporate borrowing, slightly increased.

Following is a summary of the ECB data on interest rates offered on new deposits, overdrafts, loans and mortgages across the 17 countries which use the euro as their national currency.

SEP 11 AUG 11 SEP 10

(annual percent rate) HOUSEHOLDS Overnight deposits 0.55 0.54 0.43 Bank overdrafts 8.89 8.83 8.77 Mortgages, <1 year fix 3.41 3.47 2.75 Mortgages, 1-5 year fix 3.86 3.96 3.56 Mortgages, 5-10 year fix 4.02 4.20 3.84 Mortgages, >10 year fix 4.02 4.15 3.74

NON-FINANCIAL CORPORATIONS Overnight deposits 0.69 0.68 0.46 Bank overdrafts 4.41 4.34 3.79 Loans, <1 mln euros, <1 year fix 4.18 4.10 3.35 Loans, >1 mln euros, <1 year fix 2.92 2.90 2.26

For the full report, see: here (Reporting By Sakari Suoninen and Eva Kuehnen; Editing by Toby Chopra)