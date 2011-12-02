FRANKFURT Dec 2 Euro zone household floating rate mortgages got more expensive in October while rates on mortgages fixed for a long period fell, the European Central Bank said on Friday, adding that interest rates on corporate lending rose.

The average interest rate on new floating rate mortgages -- which account for third of new mortgage borrowing -- rose to 3.44 percent in October from 3.41 percent in September. Rates on mortgages fixed for over 10 years, the second most common type of home loan, fell to 3.94 percent.

Business overdrafts, the main source of new corporate borrowing, saw interest rates rise to 4.46 percent in October from 4.41 percent in the previous month.

Following is a summary of the ECB data on interest rates offered on new deposits, overdrafts, loans and mortgages across the 17 countries which use the euro as their national currency.

OCT 11 SEP 11 OCT 10

(annual percent rate) HOUSEHOLDS Overnight deposits 0.55 0.55 0.43 Bank overdrafts 8.93 8.90 8.68 Mortgages, <1 year fix 3.44 3.41 2.76 Mortgages, 1-5 year fix 3.79 3.86 3.55 Mortgages, 5-10 year fix 3.86 4.02 3.78 Mortgages, >10 year fix 3.94 4.02 3.69

NON-FINANCIAL CORPORATIONS Overnight deposits 0.69 0.69 0.49 Bank overdrafts 4.46 4.41 3.83 Loans, <1 mln euros, <1 year fix 4.27 4.18 3.45 Loans, >1 mln euros, <1 year fix 3.06 2.92 2.32

(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)