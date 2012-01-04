BRIEF-Charter Hall sees FY17 operating earnings of 30.4 cents per unit
* Reit's fy17 guidance for operating earnings is expected to be 30.4 cents per unit
FRANKFURT, Jan 4 Euro zone household mortgage rates and corporate lending rates ticked down in November, the European Central Bank said on Wednesday.
NOV 11 OCT 11 NOV 10
(annual percent rate) HOUSEHOLDS Overnight deposits 0.55 0.55 0.44 Bank overdrafts, credit card debt 8.89 8.93 8.58 Mortgages, <1 year fix 3.43 3.44 2.80 Mortgages, 1-5 year fix 3.74 3.79 3.53 Mortgages, 5-10 year fix 3.84 3.86 3.76 Mortgages, >10 year fix 3.93 3.94 3.70
NON-FINANCIAL CORPORATIONS Overnight deposits 0.67 0.69 0.50 Bank overdrafts 4.44 4.46 3.85 Loans, <1 mln euros, <1 year fix 4.33 4.27 3.56 Loans, >1 mln euros, <1 year fix 2.91 3.05 2.42
For the full report, see: here (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by John Stonestreet)
Feb 19 Large parts of Northern California were placed on a flood advisory on Sunday ahead of a storm system expected to bring heavy rain, wind and snow to the state, still cleaning up from a deadly storm that deluged Southern California two days ago.
* Western Australia's Water Corporation superannuation plan will transfer to AMP's signaturesuper master trust Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: