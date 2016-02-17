ZURICH Feb 17 European Central Bank Governing Council Member Ewald Nowotny said turbulence in financial markets in recent weeks has been largely driven by emerging markets, according to an interview published Wednesday on a Swiss financial website.

Nowotny, who heads the Austrian Central Bank, said developments in Brazil, Russia and China are not only leading to a dimming of the overall economic situation but also spurring investors - in particular state funds - to sell, Cash.ch reported.

"That's having a not insignificant impact on stock markets," Nowotny said in the interview. "I have personally been involved in talks. It is quite clear to me that state funds and central banks are currently working hard to be as safe as possible in terms of liquidity." (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Bernard Orr)