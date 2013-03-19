FRANKFURT, March 19 The European Central Bank
will provide liquidity to banks in Cyprus when they reopen, ECB
Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny was quoted as saying on
Tuesday.
"No decisions have been taken so far because we don't know
the final results of the discussions in Cyprus, but given the
present legal background, the ECB will be prepared to fulfil
this task of a lender of last resort," Nowotny told news agency
Dow Jones in an interview.
Nowotny also said that there was "still an open perspective"
on including bondholders of Cypriot banks in the financial
rescue of the debt-ridden island, but added "the legal and
technical problems are much higher" than in taxing depositors
according to current plans.
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen and Michael Shields; Editing by
Ruth Pitchford)