FRANKFURT, March 19 There is no reason for the European Central Bank to cut its interest rates in the near term, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

Nowotny also told newsagency Dow Jones in an interview that he saw no country being a specific candidate for the central bank's new bond-buying programme, dubbed Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT).

Asked about interest rate cuts from the already record-low level of 0.75 percent, Nowotny said: "From my personal point of view for the foreseeable future, for the situation as it is now, I do not see this perspective."

"I personally am not sure in this specific situation ... that a lower interest rate would have much of an effect," the head of the Austrian central bank added.

Nowotny also said that the ECB was looking at ways to ensure loan availability to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), but added there were no clear-cut solutions.

One plan was to package SME loans, he said, but rejected suggestion that the central bank could buy them directly, saying instead that the ECB would work through the banking system. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)