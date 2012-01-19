* Understands Japan's concerns but euro moves not one-sided

* Euro zone experiencing neither inflation nor deflation

* Euro zone growth likely to resume picking up later this yr (Adds background, details)

TOKYO, Jan 19 The euro has been moving within a normal range and it is premature to say it is showing one-sided movements, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said in an interview published in Japan's Nikkei business daily on Thursday.

Nowotny, who is also Austria's national central bank chief, also said that euro zone economies are experiencing neither inflation nor deflation, signalling a cautious stance against further ECB rate cuts, according to the Nikkei.

With the euro hovering above an 11-year low against the yen, Japanese policymakers are concerned that the single currency's weakness could hurt Japan's exporters and hamper the economy's recovery from last year's earthquake and tsunami.

Nowotny said that he understood Japan's concerns but that it was too early to judge the euro's movements as being one-sided, addding that the currency's level against the dollar was much higher than around $1.17 seen when it was introduced in 1999, according to the Nikkei.

The euro stood at $1.2863 on Thursday, above a 16-month low of $1.2624 hit at the start of the week. Against the yen, the euro hovered around 98.76, after hitting an 11-year trough around 97.00 on Monday.

Inflation in the 17-country euro zone slowed to 2.7 percent in December and Nowotny predicted that it could further slow to or below 2 percent within the year, sitting well with the ECB's target of below, but close to, 2 percent.

The euro zone's growth rate would be very low in 2012, but it was likely to resume picking up in the latter half of the year, Nowotny added.

The ECB left rates on hold at 1.0 percent at its first policy meeting of 2012 last week, pausing to assess the impact of the back-to-back cuts and a slew of other policy measures it took late last year to help fight the euro zone debt crisis. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)