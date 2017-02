TOKYO Jan 19 The euro has been moving within a normal range and it is premature to say it is showing one-sided movements, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said in an interview published in Japan's Nikkei business daily on Thursday.

Nowotny, who is also Austria's national central bank chief, also said that euro zone economies are experiencing neither inflation nor deflation. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)