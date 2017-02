VIENNA Jan 17 Involving private sector investors in resolving Greece's debt crisis poses a tough challenge but one that can be mastered, European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said.

"This is indeed a very difficult operation. I hope that all participants will understand the responsibility they have," he told a panel discussion on Tuesday, saying the Greek government had to take the first steps to put its finances in order.

But he added: "It is a problem that, with a cool head, can be resolved." (Reporting by Michael Shields and Martin Santa)