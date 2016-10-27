NICOSIA Oct 27 The ECB will decide in December
on the mechanism of prolonging its quantitative easing asset
purchase programme, European Central Bank policymaker Ewald
Nowotny said on Thursday.
"There will be two decisions. It's not as dramatic as they
sound. One of course is to prolong, to what extent, for what
duration," Nowotny, a member of the Governing Council of the
European Central Bank, said during a speech in Cyprus.
The second, he said, was what assets to purchase. "... Do we
have enough assets to buy, and this is a point of discussion
that we are just now underway," Nowotny said.
"ECB monetary policy has been successful but it has limits.
It must be aided by fiscal policy and structural policy."
(Reporting By George Georgiopoulos)