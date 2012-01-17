BERLIN Jan 17 The European Central Bank
Governing Council is sceptical about its controversial
bond-buying programme and is seeking alternative measures, ECB
Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said in comments
published on a German website on Tuesday.
The ECB has taken clear steps in the last months in cutting
rates and boosting liquidity, but now needs to see the effects
before deciding on further steps, he told the Wall Street
Journal's German online edition.
"The need for some type of intervention is widely
recognised," he said, adding however that top ECB policymakers
were wary of the bond buying, known as the Securities Markets
Programme.
The bank more than trippled its bond purchases last week to
the highest level since late November, spending 3.77 billion
euros as a calm start to the New Year gave way to an
intensification of the euro zone debt crisis.
