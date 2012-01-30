BERLIN Jan 30 The European Central Bank's mandate as defined within the EU charter, states that the bank must firstly ensure price stability, but it must also support the other goals of the charter such as growth, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said in a speech in Berlin on Monday.

"Of course a central bank must also consider developments in the real economy, but to such a degree that it does not threaten price stability," he added.

Asked about the bank's three year loans, Nowotny, who is also Austria's national central bank chief, said these loans allowed the economy a certain perspective on its financing, but did not represent a new normality for the ECB. (Reporting by Alexandra Hudson)