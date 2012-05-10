VIENNA May 10 Countries receiving bailout funds
from the European Union should also relinquish some sovereignty
in budget-setting to the EU, European Central Bank Governing
Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Thursday.
Nowotny, who heads the Austrian National Bank, also said in
a speech at a central bank conference that budget consolidation
programmes need to be combined with measures boosting economic
growth.
"A political union needs more than a tight set of rules and
restrictions, namely central decision-making in fiscal policy,
or, at least a strong say for Community institutions in
recipient countries' budget policies," Nowotny said.
Nowotny also indicated that the countries receiving aid -
Greece, Ireland and Portugal - need to stay the course.
"I do not see a credible alternative to the procedures
developed in the context of specific aid programmes," he said.
At the same time, he warned against setting too ambitious
goals for austerity programmes, saying that revising them later
could hit investor confidence. But they must also give room for
growth.
"Consolidation programmes must be seen in the context of
growth prospects," Nowotny said. "It is possible and necessary
to combine consolidation and growth strategies."
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen and Michael Shields)