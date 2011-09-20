* Nowotny says sees little room for ECB action on economy
* ECB will not do politicians work
* Euro zone liquidity is ample
(Adds quotes, details, background)
FRANKFURT, Sept 20 There is no chance of the
euro zone entering a recession, even as German growth is
sputtering, European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald
Nowotny was quoted as saying on Tuesday.
Nowotny also told the Wall Street Journal that the central
bank had only limited room for specific actions to help the
economy, pouring cold water on hopes of an interest rate cut
coming soon.
"I do not see an outright recession risk in Europe. But it
is quite obvious that we have a slowdown," Nowotny, who also
heads the Austrian National Bank, told the daily in an
interview.
"What for me is disturbing is that we also have some rather
weaker growth forecasts for Germany, which has been really the
motor of the European economy."
He also indicated the ECB was not rushing to cut interest
rates after having raised them twice this year, which has made
it the first major central bank to raise rates after the great
recession. Its main interest rate is now at 1.5 percent.
"I do not think there are many possibilities for further
specific actions, but of course the ECB has to look at the
general picture particularly with regard to the stability of the
financial sector," he said, and added monetary policy should be
conducted with a steady-hand approach.
Money markets see a chance of the ECB cutting interest rates
as soon as next month.
Nowotny also said politicians should not expect the central
bank to solve the sovereign debt crisis, which has seen three
peripheral euro zone economies resort to EU/IMF-led rescue
packages.
The IMF also said on Tuesday Europe's leaders were failing
to act decisively enough to resolve the crisis.
Turning to the state of the banking system in the common
currency bloc, Nowotny rejected arguments that banks were
suffering from limited liquidity.
"There have been discussions of liquidity problems, but this
is totally misleading," he said. "There is an ample supply of
liquidity."
Fears over a Greek default and an eventual spread of the
euro zone debt crisis -- with Italy the latest nation to have
been hit with a credit-rating downgrade by Standard & Poor's --
have roiled European bank shares in recent months, with French
banks being particularly hit.
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)