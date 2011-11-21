* Says will discuss ECB role in Frankfurt at appropriate time

* Won't just switch on printing presses

* Many analysts see more ECB action as key to crisis solution

* Says ECB sees clear deterioration of economic expectations (Adds detail, IMF official)

VIENNA, Nov 21 European Central Bank policymakers have to discuss the central bank's next moves but the ECB will not just start printing money in response to the euro zone debt crisis, Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Monday.

Nowotny and his fellow Governing Council member Erkki Liikanen said that economic uncertainty in Europe remains high, with Liikanen warning that the longer it takes to remove that, the bigger the hit to the economy will be.

With scant sign that China and other international sources of capital are willing to invest heavily in scaling up the euro zone's response, analysts increasingly see the ECB as the only solution to a debt crisis which now threatens to engulf large economies, especially Italy.

Many have called on the ECB to buy government bonds on a larger scale and pay for them by inflating its balance sheet, effectively creating money.

Asked if the ECB could start just printing more money, Nowotny said: "In this simple form, of course not."

"What we certainly have to discuss is what is a role for the ECB in these difficult times, but this is also something we will discuss in Frankfurt at the appropriate time," Nowotny, who also heads the Austrian National Bank, told reporters at a Conference on European Economic Integration.

Other ECB policymakers -- led by German representatives on its governing council -- have been more explicit in ruling out what they see as a fundamental change in the ECB's mandate. Nowotny in the past has been among the first policymakers to point to more radical policy moves.

Asked whether the ECB will follow its 25 basis point interest cut this month with another, he said that everything is possible and that the next rate move could be up or down.

"Everything is of course conceivable, up as well as down," he said when asked about rates. "In this situation we see now, where we see a clear deterioration of economic expectations, at the last ECB meeting we reacted with a rate cut."

The EU's economic and monetary affairs commissioner said on Monday the debt crisis is hurting the euro zone's core, warning there should be "no illusions" about its potential long-term impact.

Echoing other senior EU officials who have said that the lack of investor confidence and rising sovereign bond yields are now systemic across the euro zone, Olli Rehn said Europe's economies could risk becoming irrelevant if they failed to act.

Nowotny also said Europe should be, and is, able to solve the debt crisis by itself, but help from China would be welcome were the Chinese to make an offer.

Liikanen stressed the importance of finding ways out of the crisis, saying that removing uncertainties was important to get the economy performing better.

"There is a high level of uncertainty," Liikanen said. "The longer it continues, the more impact it will have on the economy."

But he declined to comment on the growth outlook, saying the ECB would publish its next staff projections early next month.

Speaking in the same conference, IMF Deputy Managing Director Min Zhu said the fund's current forecast for global growth is too optimistic. In September, the IMF cut its 2011 and 2012 global growth forecast to 4 percent. (Reporting by Angelika Gruber and Michael Shields, writing by Sakari Suoninen; editing by Patrick Graham)