* Says will discuss ECB role in Frankfurt at appropriate
time
* Won't just switch on printing presses
* Many analysts see more ECB action as key to crisis
solution
* Says ECB sees clear deterioration of economic expectations
(Adds detail, IMF official)
VIENNA, Nov 21 European Central Bank
policymakers have to discuss the central bank's next moves but
the ECB will not just start printing money in response to the
euro zone debt crisis, Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny
said on Monday.
Nowotny and his fellow Governing Council member Erkki
Liikanen said that economic uncertainty in Europe remains high,
with Liikanen warning that the longer it takes to remove that,
the bigger the hit to the economy will be.
With scant sign that China and other international sources
of capital are willing to invest heavily in scaling up the euro
zone's response, analysts increasingly see the ECB as the only
solution to a debt crisis which now threatens to engulf large
economies, especially Italy.
Many have called on the ECB to buy government bonds on a
larger scale and pay for them by inflating its balance sheet,
effectively creating money.
Asked if the ECB could start just printing more money,
Nowotny said: "In this simple form, of course not."
"What we certainly have to discuss is what is a role for the
ECB in these difficult times, but this is also something we will
discuss in Frankfurt at the appropriate time," Nowotny, who also
heads the Austrian National Bank, told reporters at a Conference
on European Economic Integration.
Other ECB policymakers -- led by German representatives on
its governing council -- have been more explicit in ruling out
what they see as a fundamental change in the ECB's mandate.
Nowotny in the past has been among the first policymakers to
point to more radical policy moves.
Asked whether the ECB will follow its 25 basis point
interest cut this month with another, he said that everything is
possible and that the next rate move could be up or down.
"Everything is of course conceivable, up as well as down,"
he said when asked about rates. "In this situation we see now,
where we see a clear deterioration of economic expectations, at
the last ECB meeting we reacted with a rate cut."
The EU's economic and monetary affairs commissioner said on
Monday the debt crisis is hurting the euro zone's core, warning
there should be "no illusions" about its potential long-term
impact.
Echoing other senior EU officials who have said that the
lack of investor confidence and rising sovereign bond yields are
now systemic across the euro zone, Olli Rehn said Europe's
economies could risk becoming irrelevant if they failed to act.
Nowotny also said Europe should be, and is, able to solve
the debt crisis by itself, but help from China would be welcome
were the Chinese to make an offer.
Liikanen stressed the importance of finding ways out of the
crisis, saying that removing uncertainties was important to get
the economy performing better.
"There is a high level of uncertainty," Liikanen said. "The
longer it continues, the more impact it will have on the
economy."
But he declined to comment on the growth outlook, saying the
ECB would publish its next staff projections early next month.
Speaking in the same conference, IMF Deputy Managing
Director Min Zhu said the fund's current forecast for global
growth is too optimistic. In September, the IMF cut its 2011 and
2012 global growth forecast to 4 percent.
(Reporting by Angelika Gruber and Michael Shields, writing by
Sakari Suoninen; editing by Patrick Graham)