VIENNA Oct 31 The European Central Bank "never
should say never" to full-on quantitative easing, but such a
programme is not in sight at the moment and the ECB should not
be jolted into action every month, Governing Council member
Ewald Nowotny said.
"I think we all have learned in life that we never should
say never. But I do not see some perspective at this time for
this," Nowotny, who is also the governor of Austria's central
bank, said in English when asked in a CNBC interview about
"full-on" QE.
The interview was posted on CNBC's website on Friday.
To help support the flagging euro zone economy, the ECB,
which meets next Thursday, has cut interest rates to record
lows, offered banks cheap, long-term loans, and begun buying
private sector assets.
The euro zone's central bank started buying covered bonds
last week and plans to buy asset-backed securities (ABS), or
bundled loans, later this year - both with a view to fostering
lending to businesses and thereby supporting the bloc's economy.
The ECB should see what the uptake will be for a new tranche
of long-term refinancing operations (LTRO) at the end of the
year, Nowotny said. "I don't think we should be pushed by the
markets to produce a new programme at every meeting we have," he
said.
Full-on quantitative easing - essentially money printing by
the central bank to buy sovereign bonds - would allow the ECB to
make an impact in a large, liquid market.
However, any such purchase programme would be highly
controversial, particularly in Germany, the euro zone's largest
economy, where Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann worries such a
plan would fall into the realm of financing governments.
