BERLIN Jan 17 The European Central Bank
is exploring alternatives to its controversial bond-purchase
programme but has yet to decide on any replacement policy tool,
ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny told a German website
in comments published on Tuesday.
Nowotny, who is also Austria's national central bank chief,
said there was scepticism on the policymaking Council about the
bond-buy programme "because we fear the market imperfections
that we want to correct with this could emerge in another area."
"We are discussing possible alternatives. But this
discussion is not so far developed that we can dispense with the
SMP (bond-buying programme)," Nowotny told the Wall Street
Journal's German website.
He declined to say what direction the talks were heading in,
adding only: "That is a discussion that encompasses the whole
monetary policy spectrum."
"The need for some type of intervention is widely
recognised," he said.
On the one hand the ECB is under political pressure to take
more aggressive action to put an end to Europe's debt crisis,
but on the other, many voices inside Germany, led by the
Bundesbank, oppose both the bond-buying and anything beyond
that.
The Bundesbank feels the bond-buying programme - never mind
the outright "quantitative easing" that many economists have
called for - takes the ECB into the realm of fiscal policy and
away from its core role of delivering stable prices.
Bundesbank chief Axel Weber quit in protest at the programme
last year and another heavyweight German ECB policymaker,
Juergen Stark, also resigned over the plan.
The ECB more than tripled its bond purchases last week to
the highest level since late November, spending 3.77 billion
euros as a calm start to the New Year gave way to an
intensification of the euro zone debt crisis.
The bond purchases face renewed scrutiny after Standard &
Poor's mass euro zone rating downgrades on Friday, though the
ECB has resisted political pressure from within and beyond the
euro zone to step up the programme on a major scale.
WAIT-AND-SEE MODE
Nowotny noted that the ECB had cut interest rates twice in
the final two months of last year, as well as funnelling cheap
funds to banks to help stabilise the financial system.
"We are all agreed that now the point is to allow these
measures to take full effect. Only then will we take further
decisions," he added, suggesting the ECB is not poised to cut
interest rates again any time soon.
The ECB left rates on hold at 1.0 percent at its first
policy meeting of 2012 last week, pausing to assess the impact
of the back-to-back cuts and a slew of other policy measures it
took late last year to help fight the euro zone debt crisis.
"For the ECB 'We never precommit' always applies, but there
are no plans whatsoever at the moment."
With the euro zone crisis nonetheless refusing to abate, the
ECB faces pressure to embark on a policy of quantitative easing
(QE) - essentially printing money - as the U.S. Federal Reserve
and the Bank of England have already done.
Asked whether the ECB would be ready to engage in QE,
Nowotny said: "It is our task to prevent price stability going
off target on the upside and on the downside and in each case to
implement the appropriate instruments."
These comments appear to leave open the possibility that
Nowotny believes the ECB could embark on QE - a path Bundesbank
board member Carl-Ludwig Thiele rejected on Monday.
"One idea should be brushed aside once and for all - namely
the idea of printing the required money," Thiele said. "Because
that would threaten the most important foundation for a stable
currency: the independence of a price stability orientated
central bank."
