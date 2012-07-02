(Recasts with comments on ECB supervisory role for banks)
VIENNA, July 2 European Central Bank policymaker
Ewald Nowotny does not see a direct European banking supervisory
role for the ECB but said on Monday the bank could play a role
if common principles were agreed following last weekend's
European Union summit.
"To what extent will the ECB be involved in banking
supervision? What is important is the principle that there
should be no help without conditions," Nowotny told a news
conference.
"I don't think it's realistic to build the ECB up into a
single, unified bank supervisor of all of Europe's thousands of
banks... but we will find a sensible solution," he said.
Nowotny broadly welcomed the results of the summit, at which
EU leaders agreed to bend aid rules to shore up banks and bring
down borrowing costs for stricken members like Italy and Spain.
"As a whole, one can say that the summit brought positive
results. It was in the right direction, but now there are
details to sort out," Nowotny told a news conference.
Earlier, Nowotny, who is also Austria's central bank
governor, said he expected inflation in Austria to fall in the
near future, echoing forecasts by the International Monetary
Fund.
"We share the view that inflation will go down in the
foreseeable future," Nowotny said.
