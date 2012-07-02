* Nowotny sees banking quality control role for ECB
* Continued role for local regulators at national level
* Sees Austrian inflation falling in near future
(Adds details on national banking regulators, Austrian economy)
VIENNA, July 2 The European Central Bank is
unlikely to become the supervisor of all euro zone banks when
the ECB's enlarged role in a more integrated banking system in
the currency union takes shape, ECB Governing Council member
Ewald Nowotny said on Monday..
Euro zone leaders pledged to create a single banking
supervisor for euro zone banks based around the ECB last week in
a landmark first step towards a European banking union that
could help shore up struggling members in the bloc.
Details of the plans remain sketchy, however, with key
elements such as how much power the ECB will have and crucially
whether it take decisions on closing down troubled banks, still
to be clarified.
"I don't think it's realistic to build the ECB up into a
single, unified bank supervisor of all of Europe's thousands of
banks... but we will find a sensible solution in terms of a
division of labour," Nowotny told a news conference.
"In any case, the local overseers, the local regulators,
would make national decisions, but international quality control
could fall to the ECB," Nowotny said.
ECB Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen said in May one
option was to supervise the euro zone's 25 or so largest and
systemically key banks, while smaller banks would remain under
the oversight of national regulators.
In his comments, Nowotny also broadly welcomed the results
of last weekend's European Union summit, at which EU leaders
agreed to bend aid rules to shore up banks and bring down
borrowing costs for stricken members like Italy and Spain.
"As a whole, one can say that the summit brought positive
results," he said. "What is important is the principle that
there should be no help without conditions."
AUSTRIAN BANKS
Nowotny, who is also the governor of Austria's central bank,
spoke at the International Monetary Fund's presentation of its
annual report on Austria in which it identified further
financial stress in the euro zone as the greatest risk to the
country's economy in the short term.
Like the IMF - he said he also expected Austria's inflation
to fall in the foreseeable future, but he did not share the
IMF's downbeat assessment of Austrian banks' exposure to central
and eastern Europe.
The IMF said in its report the fundamentals of the Austrian
economy were relatively favourable, although it said they needed
to be strengthened further in light of the euro crisis and the
legacy of "overly ambitious" banking expansion eastwards.
"We do not share this view," Nowotny said. "As the Austrian
Central Bank, we consider the expansion of the Austrian banks to
central and eastern Europe as a success story."
(Reporting By Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)