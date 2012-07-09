BRIEF-Black Pearl Q4 net loss widens to 211,540 zlotys yoy
* Q4 revenue at 452,944 zlotys versus 179,148 zlotys a year ago
VIENNA, July 9 A further cut in the European Central Bank's deposit rate below zero would likely have little effect, ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny said on Monday.
"A further lowering of the deposit rate, in my view, would not have much effect," Nowotny told a news conference in Vienna.
"Frankly speaking, I think that at this level of zero it is not really a matter of economic perspectives whether you use the deposit rate, but more a question of general risk aversion that you do have in the market." (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Angelika Gruber; Editing by Toby Chopra)
* Q4 revenue 3.1 million zlotys ($760,978.96) versus 2.9 million zlotys year ago
* H1 revenue 46.9 million zlotys ($11.51 million) versus 39.9 million zlotys year ago