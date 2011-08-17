* Nowotny concerned there could be Japanese-style slowdown
* Does not expect new retraction in global economy
* Says Italy needs breathing space for economic measures
(Adds quotes, background)
VIENNA, Aug 17 There is more likely to be a
period of low growth combined with low inflation than a phase
of rising prices, European Central Bank Governing Council
member Ewald Nowotny told an Austrian newspaper.
If Nowotny's concerns about the economic outlook are shared
by other members of the policymaking Governing Council it could
persuade the ECB to take a pause in its monetary tightening
cycle.
Asked if he was concerned about higher inflation, he said:
"My personal worry is that (we) are instead going in another
direction, in a Japanese one, so into a phase of low growth
over the long term but also low inflation," he said in comments
published online by Wirtschaftsblatt on Wednesday.
"We see already today that the slowdown in economic growth
is also having a direct effect through the fall in the oil
price," Nowotny added.
He said however he did not see a risk of the global
economy retracting again.
"We cannot rule out that we have a slowdown in growth in
the global economy, meaning that the upward trend that we had
loses some of its dynamic. But I do not believe that it will
come to a contraction," Nowotny, who also heads Austria's
central bank, said.
Weaker-than-expected growth figures from powerhouses
Germany and France have clouded Europe's economic outlook while
the U.S. Federal Reserve has said it will put rates on hold for
the next two years.
Nowotny said the ECB's bond buying programme was a
temporary tool to give European countries breathing space to
get their financial houses in order. The ECB restarted the
buying earlier this month [ID:nLDE77E0K7]
"The bond buying programme is for correcting imbalances in
the market, but it is certainly not designed as a permanent
programme," he said.
Discussing Italy, Nowotny said Rome had agreed on
structural reforms and that its economic situation could not be
compared to Greece.
"These structural reforms need time and (Italy) also needs
time to win back the full trust of the markets," Nowotny said.
He said it was worth having a serious discussion about
joint debt issues in the euro zone but that the time was not
ripe for any such decision to take place, echoing statements
from France and Germany this week.
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Diane Craft)